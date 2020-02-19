Bettie Lou Coulter
Bettie Lou Coulter passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the age of 89, in her home in Nokomis, Florida.
Bettie was born in Hollywood, Florida, on Jan. 3, 1931. She grew up in the Detroit, Michigan, area, and graduated from Highland Park High School. In her early years she was a professional commercial model, and was a regular on the Ed Sullivan TV show.
She was extremely talented in arts and crafts, and throughout her life she became well known for those talents as a lecturer and instructor on nationwide TV and uncounted women’s organizations as she moved overseas and around the USA.
Bettie met and married Robert Coulter in Birmingham, Michigan, and they were married in the Episcopal church there on May 15, 1959. They almost immediately moved to New Haven, Connecticut, where Robert attended Japanese language school at Yale University.
From there they moved to Fukuoka, Japan. From there they moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, then Cleveland, Ohio, on to Washington, D.C., Tallahassee, Florida, and back to Washington, D.C. Finally they went to Great Falls, Montana, and after three years, retired and came to Nokomis in July 1975.
Bettie was a member of the Women’s Board of the Venice Hospital Foundation and the Red Hat Society; contributed to the Historic Spanish Point renovation; chaired the American Cancer Society Harvest Ball; and actively hosted numerous public festivities.
Bettie is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Keith (Debbie); daughter, Carolyn Boudreau (Andy); four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services: Services to celebrate Bettie’s life will be private.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota.
