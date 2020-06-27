Betty “BJ” Jean McCurry
Betty “BJ” Jean McCurry, 72, of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
She was born Nov. 5, 1947, in New York City, New York, to parents John Clifford and Genevieve Harden.
BJ worked as a bank branch manager with Florida Community Bank and happily retired after 45 years. She also enjoyed participating with All Faiths Food Bank and the South County Advisory Council, and she was a Brownie/Girl Scout leader.
To your many friends you were known as “BJ” or Betty Jean. To Marshall you were a lifelong best friend and wife of 50 years. To your kids you were a loving, caring and smiling mom.
To your extended kids you came to share a special mother/daughter/son bond. To your four beautiful grandchildren, they were lucky to have their “Mimi.”
Every single time we said “I love you,” you always had the same answer: “I love you more.” We love you and thank you for always loving us!
BJ is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Marshall McCurry; daughter Marcy (Shawn) Hunter and grandkids Caleb, Aubrey and Josie; son Patrick (Kimi) McCurry and granddaughter Ava; and a brother, Michael (Valerie) Marzio
Services: A graveside service will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens Sunday, June 28, at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be sent to All Faiths Food Bank, the Alzheimer’s Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
