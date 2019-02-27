Betty C. Gloudeman
Betty C. Gloudeman, of Venice, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Mrs. Gloudeman was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Betty is survived by her husband, Robert Gloudeman; sons Mark (Mary Jean) Gloudeman, North Port, Florida, Scott (Anne) Gloudeman, Brentwood, Tennessee, and Jeffrey (Marcia) Gloudeman, Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Thomas (Melissa) Gloudeman, Michael (Magdelis Santos) Gloudeman, Andrew Gloudeman, Matthew (Angie) Gloudeman, Amanda (Jake) Youngren, Jennifer (Patrick) Rand, Shannon Gloudeman, Sarah Gloudeman and Ean Gloudeman; and great-grandchildren Maxon and Chloe.
Betty has the perfect vantage point to watch over them forever. She was a devoted caregiver for her children and grandchildren, a loving wife and passionate friend.
She loved to cook and bake for those she loved and delighted in sewing, quilting and crocheting with her friends.
Betty is remembered and cherished by her husband of 59 years. Her giving and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements are entrusted to Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, Venice. To leave the family a special condolence or to share a memory of Betty, visit her online guestbook at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.