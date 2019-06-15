Betty Jane McMillin-Fox, 96, of Venice, Florida, peacefully passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.
Betty was born in Dayton, Ohio, on Sept. 21, 1922. She graduated from Kiser High School and continued on to receive her master's degree in education from The Ohio State University.
On May 24, 1947, Betty married Fred McMillin Jr. They were happily married for 61 years, until his death in 2008. In 2011, Betty married Ralph M. Fox. They were together until his death in 2013.
Betty is survived by two sons, Dan McMillin (Judy), Tipp City, Ohio, and David McMillin (Vickie), Stokesdale, North Carolina; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three stepchildren; and many loving friends.
Along with her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bertha Brinkerhoff; a sister, Francis Robert; and stepdaughter Harriet Fox.
Services: Her Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 19, at 2 p.m. in the Renaissance Room at Village On The Isle. The Revs. Chris Romig and Don Hillerich will be officiating.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Partners at V.O.T.I., 910 South Tamiami Trail, Venice FL 34285.
