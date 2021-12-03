Betty Joyce Lang Schmeling passed away peacefully on Friday, November 26, 2021, in hospice at the Village on the Isle in Venice, Fla., at the age of 95.
Betty was born in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Edna Lang. She graduated from Pulaski High School and earned an Associate Degree in Dental Hygiene from Marquette Dental School. She married Byron Schmeling on October 7, 1945. Betty was an avid golfer, and a frequent volunteer at Faith Lutheran Church, Sarasota. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a voracious crossword puzzle solver. She was an extraordinary knitter and took great pleasure in knitting sweaters and other items for her family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Edna, her stepfather Julius Bongers, and her husband Byron Schmeling. She is survived by her daughters Karen Storey (Gordon) Venice; Kristy Degnan (Kirby) Pahrump, Nev.; Gail Schmeling (Wayne Roberts) Phoenix, Ariz., and her son Thomas A. Schmeling (Kathleen Szantor) Providence, R.I. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in January. Her ashes will be placed in the Faith Lutheran Church Memory Garden with her husband's remains.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Music Program, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida 34258, or the Village on the Isle Foundation, 900 S Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
