Betty Lou Cary Koch was born on November 13, 1929, in Maywood, Illinois. She graduated from Proviso High School and later from the University of Illinois in 1952. On the morning of Thursday, December 8, 2022, Betty passed away peacefully in her sleep. Betty worked at the University of Chicago Ear, Nose and Throat Research and Pathology Laboratory where she met and ultimately married Charles Koch in 1954.

Charles graduated from medical school in 1955 and they then spent the next 10 years in the US Public Health Service before finally settling in Venice, Florida in 1965 where her husband began a medical practice.


Load entries