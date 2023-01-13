Betty Lou Cary Koch was born on November 13, 1929, in Maywood, Illinois. She graduated from Proviso High School and later from the University of Illinois in 1952. On the morning of Thursday, December 8, 2022, Betty passed away peacefully in her sleep. Betty worked at the University of Chicago Ear, Nose and Throat Research and Pathology Laboratory where she met and ultimately married Charles Koch in 1954.
Charles graduated from medical school in 1955 and they then spent the next 10 years in the US Public Health Service before finally settling in Venice, Florida in 1965 where her husband began a medical practice.
In Venice, Betty was involved in the Venice Junior Women's Club when it developed the first public library in Venice. She had a Girl Scout Troop for 7 years and her favorite memory was taking them camping and hiking. She was part of the group that founded the L.I.F.E. program, a not-for-profit youth drug rehabilitation program where she also worked as a volunteer for 12 years. She also served as a mentor for Big Brothers/Big Sisters for almost 20 years.
Betty is survived by her sons, Rod, Carl and Gregory and daughter Lisa. Betty also had a daughter, Jean Cary Earles Koch, who preceded her in death. Betty was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Joseph Duane Florian, Nikki Alexandra Florian, Stephanie Lynn Howell, Jessica Kalen Koch, Peyton Charles Maloney and Luke Baldwin Maloney. In addition, she had 3 great grandchildren: Xander Gloria, Silas Kimbrell and Hayden Kimbrell.
