Beverly J. Johnson

Beverly J. Johnson, 91, died of natural causes Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Venice, Florida. She was surrounded by her loving son and daughter-in-law and the caring angels of Venice Regional Bayfront Health hospice nurses.

She was born in Jackson, Michigan, and became an orphan at an early age. She graduated from Jackson High School and worked as an accountant for the Jackson Public School District until retirement.

Bev married Dr. Blaine B. Johnson of Jackson in 1968 and began a life of travel, gourmet cooking and family enrichment. Blaine and Bev traveled to many countries in search of adventures, meeting new people and new and exotic dishes.

Her version of grits and shrimp was unrivaled and brought smiles to all who sat at the dinner table. Her triple-fudge cake always caused a ripple of excitement in her children and grandchildren.

Bev is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Phil) DeLuca, and son, Andrew (Peggy) Johnson, and grandchildren Lila (Eric) Stitely, Dave (Dianne) Johnson and Molly (Zach) Schweitzer. Bev is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

Load entries