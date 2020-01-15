Bobbie (Roberta) L. Francis
Bobbie (Roberta) L. Francis, of Venice Florida, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Bobbie was born to Donald and Mildred Cleaver on May 11, 1947, in Moberly, Missouri. Bobbie obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education in Missouri and she and her family moved to Venice in 1983.
Bobbie taught elementary school for 41 years. She was a teacher at Garden Elementary School for 30 of those years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Fred Francis; sisters JoAnne Nash and Sue Ellen Cleaver of Missouri; children Erica McLaurin, Sydney Young and her husband, Trent Young, Pam Schlosser and Fred H. Francis II and his wife, Dianna Francis, of Indiana; and nine grandchildren: Liz Mogford, Ruby Mogford, Martin Mogford, Clara Mogford, Trent Young Jr., Lauren MacIntosh, Maggie Schlosser, Robert Francis and Estella Francis.
Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Venice Presbyterian Church. Farley Funeral Home is handling her arrangements. To share a memory of Bobbie or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238 or Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice FL 34285.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.