Bonnie Lastomirsky
Bonnie Lastomirsky (Cleesattel/Nelson)
January 8, 1944 — October 20, 2018
Bonnie Louise Cleesattel (Nelson) Lastomirsky 74, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Buffalo, New York, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018, after a long illness.
Bonnie was born in Kenmore, New York, to Mary (Knibloe) and Norman Cleesattel on January 8, 1944. She is survived by her brother, Norman Cleesattel (Sally) of Zorneding, Germany.
Bonnie attended the Jamestown School of Nursing, where she earned her license as an LPN. She then went on to the University of Buffalo where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in Gerontology.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Robert Lastomirsky; her daughter, Heidi Nelson; son, Scott Nelson; adopted son, Curtis Olson (Andrea); and stepchildren Steven Lastomirsky (Ana) and Virginia Lovell (Todd).
She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Sarah and Nicholas Bozarth, Luke, Curtis and Dominic Olson, Luke and Isabelle Lastomirsky and Amy and Sean Lovell.
She had a passion for gardening. Anyone who knew Bonnie knew she was happiest when “playing in the dirt.” Most days later on in her life you could find her in her garden, with her faithful sidekick Indy.
And last of all she was an animal lover who dedicated herself to her “fur babies.”
Like all her gifts and talents, when asked what people remembered most about Bonnie, people said it was her indomitable spirit and devotion to family.
Contributions: The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to: The Defenders of Wildlife (especially for Wolf Rescue, if possible) or your local Humane Society.
