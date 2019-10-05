Bonnie Neil Spangler
Bonnie Neil Spangler, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019. Bonnie was surrounded by her husband, Glen, and her sisters, Nancy Mashburn from Jenks, Oklahoma, and Pat Reyburn from Estero, Florida. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Colorado and later a Master of Science degree at Boston University. She met her husband, Glen, in Denver in 1983 and they married in 1984.
Bonnie and Glen moved to San Diego, California, in 1986 and spent the next 20 years there. She held several hospital management positions in San Diego, including in senior management at San Diego Memorial Hospital.
After Bonnie and Glen retired, they moved to Ephrata, Pennsylvania, in 2004 to be close to their sons, Kevin and Daryl, and their four grandchildren, Dylan, Maxwell, Brooke and Jaylen. They had many happy memories spending time with family and watching the children grow up.
Bonnie and Glen were avid world travelers and enjoyed doing learning and discovery trips to 71 countries.
Bonnie was a gifted artist and a devout Christian involved in Church ministry. She was also very involved in Venice Newcomers Club, Venice Nova Club and feeding the poor at the Trinity Presbyterian Church Community Assistance Program.
Services: The public is welcome to a Celebration of Bonnie’s Life at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Christ Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bonnie’s name to the American Cancer Society or Tidewell Hospice of Venice.
