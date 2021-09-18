Bonnie Ruth Stanley Graham
Bonnie Ruth Stanley Graham, 80, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health in Venice, Florida.
She was born in Dayton, Ohio, March 23, 1941, to Dr. Lester N. Stanley and Ruth Fedor Stanley and was the younger sister to Peter Stanley (deceased).
Bonnie was raised in upstate New York in the small town of Delmar. She enjoyed a fun and active childhood. She loved making friends, playing tennis and going biking and skiing.
She learned how to play the piano at a young age and had the ability to play by ear, which was fun to witness and listen to.
She spent fun summers on Lake George. She always talked fondly about the six-week family trip taken across the USA in the family Buick in the summer of 1953. The trip was spent touring many states and visiting many landmarks.
She graduated from Bethlehem Central High School in 1959. Her high school yearbook superlative was “Babble on little brook.”
Words were Bonnie’s essence. She loved to talk! She loved to write and correspond. Consider yourself lucky if you ever received her letters and cards.
Bonnie left New York to attend college at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.
She graduated in 1966 with a bachelor of arts degree in Early Childhood Education. Before she graduated, she was married to William S. Graham in 1965.
They ultimately settled in Plymouth, Michigan, and had two daughters, Catherine and Mary Ellen. Bonnie and Bill were later divorced. Bonnie received her master’s degree in Reading in 1984 from Eastern Michigan University.
Bonnie spent her working years teaching preschool in Plymouth. Here she excelled with her young students, being a kid at heart herself. Her students adored her and she loved making a student’s first foray into school a positive experience.
Bonnie participated and volunteered in the Plymouth Jaycees, AAUW (American Association of University Women), FISH and the YMCA. When travel was easy for her, she loved visiting family and friends.
In 1998 Bonnie retired to Venice. Venice was very familiar to her as her parents retired there in 1973.
She spent the last 20-plus years making new friends, while maintaining old friends in Michigan and New York; being active; enjoying the warm climate; playing trivia; riding her bike; going out to dinners; and watching sunsets at the jetties.
Bonnie found friends wherever she went. She was her happiest when socializing and sharing herself.
She was our family historian. She was generous beyond measure. She was a lively spirit and always ready to be the life of the party.
Bonnie is survived by daughter Catherine (Rick) Fennell of Ogden, Utah, grandson William Fennell, stepgranddaughters Whitni (Jess) Dickson and family, McKinli Hatch and family, and Matti Fennell; daughter Mary Ellen (David) Williams of North Port, Florida, granddaughter Victoria (Nick) Mobley and great-grandson Enzo Mobley; sister-in-law Christine (Peter, deceased) Stanley, Whitefish, Montana; nephew Lester (Kristin) Stanley and family of Minnetonka, Minnesota; and niece Jill (Geoff) Burt and family of Neptune Beach, Florida.
Services: Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Arrangements are under the direction of Farley Funeral Home, Venice. Condolences may be shared at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Bonnie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at StJude.org or to your local animal shelter.
