Brenda Lee Carlesimo
Brenda Lee Carlesimo, (Nee Roland) 77, of Venice, Florida formerly of Detroit, Michigan, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Brenda was born Sept. 18, 1943, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan to the late Russell Francis and Bernadine Marion (Pelkey) Roland.
Brenda served as a barber in both Michigan and Florida which she loved to do. She was a member of Epiphany Cathedral and served with the Arimathean Ministry, Brenda was a great supporter of the Venice Challenger Baseball organization, she enjoyed spending time with her sisters, and her grandchildren were her passion. Brenda greeted everyone with her infectious smile.
She leaves behind a loving husband Emilio of 58 years; two loving daughters, Paula Schnoblen (John) and Kelly Link (Raymond); sister Barbara Ann Sarnowski (Chester), brother Russell (Charlene) Roland and sister Claudette Hughes (Robert); four grandchildren Joseph R. Trocino and Deanna Trocino-Engelhart (Augie) and Delaney and Christopher Link.
Brenda was preceded in death by her son-in-law Joseph Trocino.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farley Funeral Home Venice Chapel located at 265 South Nokomis Avenue.
A prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, 10 a.m. at the Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota Street, Venice, Florida 34285.
Burial will follow the service at Venice Memorial Gardens on Center Road.
Brenda was a big advocate of Venice Challenger Baseball (Facebook.com/VeniceChallenger Baseball/). Per her wishes, please consider mailing a donation to: 680 Percheron Circle, Nokomis, FL 34275.
