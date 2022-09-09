Brett Thomas Cooper, 48, of North Augusta, S.C., went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022, following a lengthy battle with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Brett was born February 10, 1974, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Wayne and Janet Cooper. The family moved to Venice when he was 5. Brett graduated from Venice High School in 1992. Thereafter, he attended the University of Central Florida, graduating with BA and Masters Degrees in Elementary Education. While at UCF, Brett pledged Sigma Chi Fraternity where he served as President and established lifelong friends. At UCF Brett served on the Orientation Team and President's Leadership Council, where he met his future wife, Mary Beth Jackson.
Brett was an accomplished and beloved teacher and, while teaching in Orlando at Red Bug Elementary School, was voted Teacher of the Year and where he also earned a Golden Mickey Award. He received his Specialist Degree in Education while teaching with the Columbia County, Ga., School System for over 20 years including Stallings Island Middle School, Riverside Middle, Lewiston Elementary and Belair Elementary, where he was a beloved math teacher and coach. He also taught teaching courses to teachers at Augusta University.
Brett was a man of many passions. He loved music, especially 80's, and few could beat him at 80's music trivia. Brett was a talented musician in his own right many a summer entertaining kids with his guitar at the library. He converted popular songs to cover math topics for his students. Brett carried his talents one step further and authored a book, "Pesky Percentages, A Mental, Visual, and Poetic approach to solving percentage problems."
Brett was a man of faith, singing with son Jackson and playing in the church band. He was involved in many committees as well as skits during VBS for the children. He brought his amazing energy to everything he did!
Brett loved sports so he coached wrestling, football and baseball. And was an avid baseball card collector. As a coach, he instilled in his players a love of the game, the importance of a disciplined work ethic, and an appreciation for being a team player. Above all, he was a mentor to all who played for him.
There was no greater happiness for Brett than spending time with his family who he loved very much. As youngsters, Jackson and Peyton were coached by their Dad. Brett and Brenna won the Father-Daughter Dance Contest at Belvedere Elementary School 5 years in a row! And spending time on the back deck with Mary Beth, his wife of 24 years, was something he loved to do.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Mary Beth, sons, Jackson (Ally) and Peyton, and daughter, Brenna; father, Wayne Cooper (Val), mother, Janet Walter (Richard), sister, Stacy Wright (Dan); niece, Amelia and nephew, Justin.
While cancer took his life far too early, he lived his life fully and there is no doubt that God received Brett in heaven with a frothy beer and greeting, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge.
