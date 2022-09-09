Brett Thomas Cooper

Brett Thomas Cooper, 48, of North Augusta, S.C., went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022, following a lengthy battle with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Brett was born February 10, 1974, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Wayne and Janet Cooper. The family moved to Venice when he was 5. Brett graduated from Venice High School in 1992. Thereafter, he attended the University of Central Florida, graduating with BA and Masters Degrees in Elementary Education. While at UCF, Brett pledged Sigma Chi Fraternity where he served as President and established lifelong friends. At UCF Brett served on the Orientation Team and President's Leadership Council, where he met his future wife, Mary Beth Jackson.


