Brian Joseph O’Connell
Brian Joseph O’Connell, of Sarasota, Florida, and Venice, Florida, passed peacefully in the benevolent care of Tidewell Hospice on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, having spent the prior six months in the loving care of his devoted parents and son. It was a blessed relief to his heroic two-year-long battle with stage 4 cancer.
Brian was born April 21, 1966. He excelled at Pine View School and received his graduate degree from Northwestern University in 1988.
He began in banking and politics, although he became better known as the manager and then owner of the Hodgell Gallery on Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota. He was a tireless advocate of the downtown Sarasota area, as he would often be seen at town hall meetings and public functions.
Most remember Brian for his genius, outspoken passion for justice and handsome, genuine, disarming smile.
He is survived by his parents, Donald and Irene O’Connell of Venice; his brother, Shawn O’Connell of Venice; his sister, Erin O’Connell Brooks of Georgia; his son, Daniel O’Connell of Sarasota; his daughter, Laura O’Connell Calton of Washington, D.C.; and their mother, Kate Hansen O’Connell of Sarasota.
