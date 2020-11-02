Brian R. Pentecost
1978-2019
In memory of the one year passing of Brian … It was so unexpected and sudden, it has taken our family some time to wrap our heads around not having him anymore. Once again, we thank all our family and friends who did so much for us and for his “Celebration of Life”. We will always be thankful and grateful for each of you. We hope Brian will always be remembered for the thoughtful, loving, kind person he was. Our hearts are forever broken and life will never be the same. God bless you all…
I AM WITH YOU ALWAYS
When I am gone, release me, let me go.
I have so many things to see and do.
You mustn’t tie yourself to me with tears.
Be happy that we had so many years.
I gave you my love, you can only guess
How much you gave to me in happiness.
I thank you for the love you each have shown
But now it’s time I traveled on alone.
So grieve a while for me if grieve you must.
Then let your grief be comforted by trust.
It’s only for a while that we must part.
So bless the memories within your heart.
I won’t be far away, for life goes on.
So if you need me, call and I will come.
Though you can’t see or touch me, I’ll be near.
And if you listen with your heart you’ll hear
All of my love around you soft and clear.
And then when you must come this way alone,
I’ll greet you with a SMILE and “WELCOME HOME”.
