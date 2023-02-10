Bruce King

Bruce King, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully in Nokomis, Florida January 7, 2023 at the age of 91.

He was born Arthur Bruce King in Akron, Ohio on April 16, 1931, the only child of Arthur and Selma King. He graduated from Orange High School in Pepper Pike, Ohio in 1948 and attended Duke University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1952. While working on his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Cornell University he met and married Martha Gorman in 1953. They had four children and lived in Ithaca, New York; Ottawa, Ontario; Palo Alto, California; Delmont and Murrysville, Pennsylvania before retiring to Nokomis, Florida in 2000.


Load entries