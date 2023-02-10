Bruce King, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully in Nokomis, Florida January 7, 2023 at the age of 91.
He was born Arthur Bruce King in Akron, Ohio on April 16, 1931, the only child of Arthur and Selma King. He graduated from Orange High School in Pepper Pike, Ohio in 1948 and attended Duke University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1952. While working on his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Cornell University he met and married Martha Gorman in 1953. They had four children and lived in Ithaca, New York; Ottawa, Ontario; Palo Alto, California; Delmont and Murrysville, Pennsylvania before retiring to Nokomis, Florida in 2000.
Bruce completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the National Research Council of Canada before being employed as a research chemist at Stanford Research Institute in Menlo Park, CA. He then worked at Gulf Research & Development Company in Harmarville, PA in basic process research and in various research and senior management positions. During that time, he received an MBA degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Following early retirement in 1985 from Gulf, he continued to work at the same research facility for several environmental research companies. He retired in 1996.
Bruce shared his wife's passion for community and was elected six times to the Franklin Regional School Board in Murrysville, PA serving from 1967 to 1995, including serving as President and Vice President of the Board, and representative to the Allegheny Valley Vo-Tech School Board. He also served on the citizen's committee for zoning ordinance development in Murrysville.
After retirement he served as a volunteer AARP tax-aide providing tax services for seniors in the Venice, FL area. He and Martha were members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, where he served as assistant treasurer. He spent countless hours working for fair redistricting practices in the state of Florida.
Bruce is survived by his children Kathryn Matysek, Brian King, Dr. Alan King and Gregory King; daughters-in-law Donna Cushing and Yalan King; grandchildren Anne Matysek, Jeff Matysek, Lydia King and Alexa King; sister-in-law Caroline Nye; nieces Caroline Gorrow and Jennifer Nye; nephews Philip Gorrow, Jason Gorrow and Phil Gorman; and "unofficially adopted" children Razzak and Donna Memon, Christine O'Reilly and grandchildren Rafee Memon, Ava Tiller and Miles Tiller. Bruce was predeceased by his wife, Martha, of 67 years, sisters-in-law Janet Grimes and Susan Gorrow; brother-in-law Dr. David Gorman; niece Sarah Grimes and "unofficially adopted favorite son" Eugene Tiller, Jr. He was the family rock and his guidance, steady hand, generosity and sharp wit will be missed.
An on-line memorial service is being planned with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice (UUCOV). All are welcomed to join, please email BruceKingMemorial@gmail.com to receive details and the link to the service. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to UUCOV, 1971 Pinebrook Rd, Venice, FL 34292. Contact information: 941-485-2105; office@uucov.org.
