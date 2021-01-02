Bruce Patrick O’Neill
Bruce Patrick O’Neill passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer, holding the hand of a loving family member.
Bruce joins his husband/partner of 54 years, Bill, whom he lost to cancer two years ago. Bruce so missed Bill and we know they are once again together.
Bruce was a bright star among us. Smiling, dancing. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
We love you, Uncle Bruce.
Services: An outdoor memorial will be held at Suncoast Metropolitan Community Church, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice, on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m., for all friends and family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.