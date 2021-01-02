Bruce Patrick O'Neill

Bruce Patrick O’Neill passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer, holding the hand of a loving family member.

Bruce joins his husband/partner of 54 years, Bill, whom he lost to cancer two years ago. Bruce so missed Bill and we know they are once again together.

Bruce was a bright star among us. Smiling, dancing. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

We love you, Uncle Bruce.

Services: An outdoor memorial will be held at Suncoast Metropolitan Community Church, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice, on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m., for all friends and family.


