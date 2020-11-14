Calvin R. Stone
Calvin R. Stone, age 99, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
He was born Sept. 14, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois, to Ralph W. and Laura G. Stone. He married Mildred L. Dunseth on Aug. 8, 1943. After her death, he married Mary E. Crabtree on March 26, 1976.
Surviving are his daughters, Christine A. (John) Rainey and Susan E. Whetstone; grandchildren Michael Rainey, David Rainey, Mark (Kirstin) Whetstone and Matthew (Hailee) Whetstone; five great-grandchildren; stepdaughters Karen L. (Clyde) Petty III and Susan L. Crabtree (Steven Hurd); step-grandchildren Laura Petty (Mike Green) and Clyde Petty IV; and one step-great-grandchild.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; and brother, Duane G. Stone.
He graduated from Bradley University with honors and then went into the Army. He received his basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, and then entered and graduated from Tank Destroyer Officer Candidate School at Fort Hood. He served in the United States for a time and then went to England in the European Theatre of Operations.
He landed on Utah Beach on D-Day plus 6 (June 12, 1944), where he joined the 607 Tank Destroyer Battalion as a platoon leader. His outfit was a part of Gen. Bradley’s First Army and then joined Gen. Patton’s Third Army when it became operational on Aug. 1, 1944. He remained with it until the end of the war.
Calvin was awarded four Bronze Battle Stars, two Purple Hearts and two Silver Stars.
After the Army, Calvin graduated from the College of Law at the University of Illinois, Order of the Coif. He practiced law in Peoria for 20 years and taught law courses at Bradley University.
Calvin was elected circuit judge of the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Illinois and served 20 years as an elected circuit judge. Calvin and Mary retired to Venice in 1988.
Calvin was an amateur boxer in his youth and was proud of his many matches.
For over 45 years, Calvin was an active member in his church, holding various positions and teaching Sunday School.
Services: Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a private family burial service with military honors. To express condolences online, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
