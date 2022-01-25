Carl E. Johnson, Jr, age 82, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Wallingford, Conn., passed away on January 22, 2022. He was born in New Haven, Conn., on December 8, 1939, to Dr. Carl E. and Louise Sharpe Johnson.
Carl earned a B.A. in Liberal Arts, History in 1968 from Quinnipiac University and an M.S. in Education and Audio-Visual Education in 1972 from the University of Bridgeport. Carl was an educator at Choate Rosemary Hall for 33 years, then, upon moving to Florida, worked at the Manatee Community College Library in Venice for 14 years. He served in both the US Army and the Coast Guard. Carl was an active member of the Masonic Lodge since 1969 and involved with Nikon Professional Services from 1982 - 1994.
Surviving family members include his wife, Ruth Taylor Johnson of Venice; sons Ted Johnson, Erik Johnson, and Brett Johnson, all of Portland, Ore.; step daughter Paula McEwen of Cheshire, Conn.; step-son Shawn McEwen; niece Robin Gray of Bulverde, Texas; and grandchildren Melissa Morello of Cromwell, Conn., Zoe Johnson, Mememsha Johnson, and Caleb Johnson, all of Sacramento, Calif.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, FL 32725 (www.fumch.org).
