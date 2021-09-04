Carl Francis Vives Jr., 88, of Venice, Florida, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Michigan. He was born March 3, 1933, in Garden City, Michigan, the son of Carl Francis Vives Sr. and Emily (Makima) Flint.
He graduated from Fordson High School, Class of 1952, and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He married Lorene (Cheek) Vives in 1957.
Carl played in the Detroit Tigers’ minor league farm system in the 1950s. He retired from UPS after years of service as a regional director.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Venice, Florida. He was an excellent golfer including making clubs for family and friends. He was a member of Meadow Brook Golf & Country Club and the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
He is survived by daughter Renee Carla (Tom Wozniek) Vives of Michigan and son Scott Francis Vives of Venice; grandchildren Neal Richard (Jessica) Schultz of Michigan, Julianne Kristen (Joye) Toro of Kentucky, Kathleen Nicole Tarhanich of Michigan, Laura Jeannine Grenfell of Michigan, and John Nicholas Grenfell IV of Michigan; great-grandchildren Jackson Phillip Schultz, Carter Vives Schultz, Lucas Luis Toro, Natalie Caroline Toro, Rylee Lorene Tarhanich and Reese Sherry Tarhanich; nephews Brad (Cheryl) Bowman of California and Kirk (Katrina) Bowman of California; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Sr.; mother, Emily Flint; stepdad, James Flint; his wife, Lorene Vives (2016); son Jon Brian Vives (2018); and sister Yvonne Bowman.
Services: Dignified cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were by David C. Brown Funeral Home, 460 East Huron River Drive, Belleville, MI 48111.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice.
