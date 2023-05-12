Carl L. Gaites

Carl L. Gaites moved on to another expression of life and is now with his Savior Jesus Christ receiving his heavenly orientation. Son of the late James Robert Gaites, Sr., and the late Lulu Lindstrom Gaites of Milltown, New Jersey, he was predeceased by his brother, James Robert, Jr. in 1943.

An Eagle Scout with Troop #33, Carl graduated from New Brunswick Senior High ('55), attended Rutgers University and then transferred to George Williams College, Chicago, (now part of Aurora University in Illinois) earning both Bachelors ('60) and Masters degrees ('62). During his last three years at college, he developed the first recreation program at the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind.


   
