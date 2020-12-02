Carl R. Zumbano
Carl R. Zumbano, 99, of Venice, Florida, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.
He volunteered for the U.S. Navy during World War II, joining the Seabees (construction battalion), proudly serving his country.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Catherine, after meeting her on a tennis court in Jersey City when he was 18 years old. They were inseparable for 68 years, until her death in 2012.
Kay and Carl were avid cruisers, traveling the world on over 30 cruises.
He was active in the church, serving as president of the Parish Council and was elected Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and served as their charitable chairman for 20 years. He was very proud to be appointed eucharistic minister of the Trenton Diocese.
This amazing man lived independently for all of his 99 years and was only in the hospital twice his entire life. He died as he lived his life — quietly and with dignity.
He is survived by his three children, Carline, Anthony and his wife, Kathy, and Philip and his wife, Denise. Carl also leaves nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, an amazing testament to the impact of his life.
Services: A Mass will be held at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements and cremation are being handled by Farley Funeral Home in Venice. To leave a condolence for the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to one of the charities at EpiphanyKnights.org, or the charity of your choice.
