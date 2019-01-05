Carol A. Carpenter
On Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, Carol Ann Carpenter (née Black) found eternal peace surrounded by her loving family after a brave battle with cancer. She was 83 years old.
Carol’s family, her greatest legacy, remembers her as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Born in 1935 as the eldest child to Russell and Marjorie Black in Sheridan, Michigan, Carol was raised in a loving home. She attended Western Michigan University, where she met the love of her life, George.
After graduating, they married in 1956 and spent 62 wonderful years together. They had two children, William (Bill) and Lori.
Carol’s greatest joy was her family, and she enjoyed sharing her love of adventure with them. Carol saw many corners of the globe with her husband, children and grandchildren: from Hawaii to France, from Russia to China.
But her favorite times with her family were summers on Walloon Lake, Michigan. For one week, every summer, her family made a great pilgrimage to the lake house to flourish in the joys of family and lakeside beauty. Carol lived on Walloon Lake for 35 years before becoming a full time resident of Venice, Florida.
Carol was a talented watercolor artist and leaves behind a collection of work that her family and friends treasure. She enjoyed taking photographs and turning them into true works of art as souvenirs from her trips. Her ability to see the beauty in the world around her is a gift she shared with her friends and family.
Carol is survived by her husband, George; her sister, Nancy Stearns (Barry) of Lansing, Michigan; her children, William “Bill” (Gwen) of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Lori Gilbert (Dana) of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, Morgan, Christine, John, Arielle and Alexis; four great-grandchildren,Isaac, Vada, John and Vance; and numerous caring and loving friends.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions: The family requests that people make donations to either Venice Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or TidewellHospice.org, in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.