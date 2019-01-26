Carol Dorothy Witte Petterson
Carol Dorothy Witte Petterson died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Venice, Florida.
Carol was born on Nov. 15, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York, to Albert E. Witte and Dorothy Souder Witte.
She lived the early years of her life in New York State, growing up in Lynbrook, Long Island, and living most of her married life in Woodstock, New York.
Carol is survived by her son, Eric; daughter-in-law, Brigit; and her special joy, her three grandchildren, Gareth, Kate and Lily.
She also leaves a sister, Alice Bunning of Venice, Florida; and two cousins, Robert Witte of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Jeanne Wayland of Horse Heads, New York and Venice, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Frank Petterson,
Services: A Memorial Service honoring Carol’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Contributions: Donations in her memory may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice FL 34285.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.