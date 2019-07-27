Carol Henkel
CAROL HENKEL WAS A SAILOR AT HEART. She died peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Sunnyside Village in Sarasota, Florida, after dealing with Parkinson’s disease for more than 24 years.
She attended Mount Holyoke College and, after marrying Steve Henkel in 1955, graduated from Barnard College of Columbia University with a degree in Economics. She and Steve both loved sailing and over the years owned over 30 different boats.
They married in their home town of Short Hills, New Jersey, and later moved to Darien, Connecticut, where they lived for 30 years.
In 1988, Connecticut Gov. William O’Neill appointed Carol to be Darien’s first female harbormaster, and only the second female ever in the state.
After moving to Sarasota in 1991, she was at various times captain of the Venice Women’s Sailing Squadron (Bitter Ends); chair of that organization’s Learn-to-Sail course; secretary of the Florida Women’s Sailing Association; secretary/treasurer of the Florida Boaters Action and Information League; and editor of the Venice Sailing Squadron newsletter.
Husband Steve and two married sons, Charlie and Laird, survive.
For a full obit, visit: NationalCremation.com/location/Sarasota.
