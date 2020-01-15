Carol Novitz

Carol Novitz, 101, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

In the words of her family, “She was a spicy, stylish, funny animal lover who adored her family and was always up for adventure. She was awesome!”

Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Uppal and Diane Bernick; a son, Tom Kuschinski; her beloved dog, Ginger; as well as many other family and friends.

In addition to her two prior husbands, Carol was preceded in death by her son Charley Kuschinski.

Contributions: Memorials may be made to Our Mothers House of Venice or The Boys & Girls Club of Lansing, Michigan; or you could provide a random act of kindness to a stranger in her memory.

