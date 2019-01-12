Carolyn Belote McKee Payne
Carolyn Belote McKee Payne passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 90 years old.
A longtime resident of Venice, Florida, Carolyn was born in Marianna, Arkansas, and spent most of her life in Gallatin, Tennessee.
Carolyn and her first husband, Jack C. McKee, were entrepreneurs. At the time of Jack’s death in 1966, the couple had founded and was operating Drift-R-Cruz, the world’s first ski-pulling fiberglass houseboat company. In just a few short years, the company was selling more houseboats than any other manufacturer in the world.
Following her husband’s death, Carolyn ran the company for a number of years before selling it. She went on to be a successful cattle farmer with second husband, Charles W. Payne.
Carolyn is survived by her children, John Belote McKee (Lynette) and Mary Ruth McKee Hunt (Scott); stepson Bill Payne; grandchildren Jason Randolph McKee (Morgan) and Duncan McKee Paynter (Sarah); great-grandchildren Paxton, Camden, Lincoln, Claire and Josephine; and brother Malone Belote.
She was predeceased by her husbands; parents, Jere and Ruth Sterling Belote; and brothers Frank Belote and Sam Belote.
Services: A celebration of Carolyn’s life will take place Saturday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. at the clubhouse at Island Shores Condominiums, 550 West Flamingo Drive, Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that expressions of sympathy be made to Special Olympics of Kentucky, 105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort KY 40601; or to Centre College, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville KY 40422.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.