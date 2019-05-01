Carolyn Cook Handa
Carolyn Cook Handa, 77, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
She was born June 2, 1941, in Cumberland, Maryland, to the late Albert C. and Mary A. (Baum) Cook.
Carolyn graduated Beall High School, Class of 1959, and received her diploma from her mother, the first lady to be appointed to the Allegany County Board of Education. She was a cheerleader and active in many organizations.
She received her R.N. degree from the University of Maryland School of Nursing and went on to receive her Master’s of Public Health Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Later, she was awarded the Helen Heyrman Award for outstanding leadership in her field of health care.
Carolyn was active in Frostburg Methodist Church and Youth Fellowship activities. She enjoyed spending summers at Cook’s Camp on the south branch of the Potomac River near Springfield, West Virginia, and was known for being compassionate, caring and considerate to everyone.
Surviving are her husband, James A. Handa; daughters, Amy Franklin and husband, Marc, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Laura Mayer and significant other, David Adams; grandchildren, Connor, Noah, Max and Lila; brother, Dr. A. Douglas Cook and wife, Susan, Frostburg, Maryland; nieces, Laura C. Diller and husband, James, Middletown, Connecticut, and Katherine Kennell, Morgantown, West Virginia; cousins, Mary Ann Ostlind, Torrance, California, Carol Cheriyan (Chandran), Saratoga, California, Jonathan Baum, Phoenix, Arizona, and Carla Cook, widow of Greg Cook, Baltimore, Maryland.
Services: Family and friends were received at Durst Funeral Home, 57 Frost Ave., Frostburg, Friday, April 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. Her Funeral Service was held at Frostburg United Methodist Church, Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Kyle Durbin officiating. Interment will be in Frostburg Memorial Park. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at DurstFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Carolyn may be sent to the University of Maryland School of Nursing, 655 W. Lombard St., Baltimore MD 21201; or St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 147, Geneva NY 14456.
