Catherine Ann Kennedy (née Barry), passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, after an illness bravely borne, in the care of her family at her home in Venice, Florida, U.S.A.
Catherine was born Dec. 14, 1947, to Thomas and Mary Barry in Cork, Ireland. She grew up in Galway, Ireland, where she was the third of four children.
Catherine met her husband, John, on New Year’s Eve of 1968 in Galway. She traveled and lived in Australia, Singapore, Canada and elsewhere before reconnecting with John back in Galway on Christmas of 1974. John and Catherine married in 1975.
Catherine and John lived in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and Boston, Massachusetts, before moving to Rochester, New York, in 1980 and raising their children there.
In 2001, John and Catherine began their migration south, stopping in Moneta, Virginia, for 10 years until finally settling in Venice in 2011.
She loved living in the sunny weather and being able to take her dog, April, out for bike rides, and play cards with her friends.
Catherine is survived by her four children, Barry, Ronan (Diana), Dermot (Lauren) and Caitriona; four grandchildren, Ciara, Evelyn, Claire and Conor; and three siblings, Kevin, Charlotte and Michael.
She will be deeply missed by her family, cousins, sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial ceremony for the family will be held at Epiphany Cathedral. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, FCSF.org/ways-to-help/donate.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.
May she rest in peace.
