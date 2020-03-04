Catherine Elizabeth (Confer) Szarszewski
Catherine Elizabeth (Confer) Szarszewski
Kay Szarszewski, age 82, went to be with Jesus, Mary, and Joseph Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
She was born in Niagara Falls, New York, on Feb. 24, 1937, and was one of four children.
After graduating from Stella Niagara Seminary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, she married Chester Szarszewski Jr., and moved to Venice, Florida, where she raised their six children.
Kay had a 33-year career as an admissions and payroll secretary at Venice Hospital.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, William A. and Mary Catherine (Brennen) Confer; a sister, Mary Anne “Nanny” Young; daughter Vivian Marie Russell; and granddaughter Elizabeth Jade Szarszewski.
Kay is survived by three daughters, Mary Catherine Greenstein (Steven), Marie Terese Braun (James) and Mary Veronica Marren (Tom); two sons, William Confer Szarszewski (Wendy) and Daniel Chester Szarszewski (Cheryl); 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister Terese Jane Confer; brother Thomas Edward Confer (the. Rev. Bernard Confer, O.P.), and three nieces, Maria S. Young, M.D. (Michael), Maura E. Young and Catherine M. Young, Ph.D. (Jason).
Kay will be remembered as having strong faith in God and tremendous love for her family.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by her brother, the Rev. Bernard Confer, O.P., in the Chapel of the Monastery of Our Lady of the Rosary in Buffalo, New York, on Monday, March 16, at 7:30 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in the Brennen family plot in Lewiston, New York, follows at 11 a.m.
Contributions: Kay’s family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at J & K Assisted Living and William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida, for their attentiveness and loving care. Memorials may be made in Kay’s name to William Childs Hospice House.
