Catherine Losh
Catherine “Kitty” (Godwin) Losh of Lehi, Utah, passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, with family by her side. Kitty was 92 years old and died of natural causes.
Kitty was born to William Ivory Godwin and Edna Louise (Thompson) in Key West, Florida. She graduated from Miami Edison High School in 1942.
She was a dispatcher for the Dade County Sheriff’s Department and the North Miami Police Department. She was one of the first female computer operators and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Kitty married Andrew Losh of Lorain, Ohio, in 1943. They lived in South Florida, New Jersey, Virginia, Alaska and Ohio and retired to Englewood, Florida. They were happily married for over 50 years.
Andrew passed away in 1994. Kitty married Franklin Pugh of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, in 1996. Franklin passed away in 2013.
While living in Ohio, she was an active member of the Elyria Chapter of the Daughters of Mokanna (El Rey Grotto). She was a Worthy Matron of the Elyria, Ohio Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star.
She was an active member of the Elyria Redeemer Lutheran Church, which held a very special place in her heart. While living in Englewood, she was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church of Venice, serving on the board.
She and Franklin were instrumental in setting up a college scholarship fund for the church’s youth. She remained faithful to CUMC even after moving to Utah by viewing the services every Sunday morning.
Kitty traveled the world and reminisced fondly of her adventures. She adored her grandchildren, and pajama parties were a regular occurrence at her home.
She is survived by her children, Andrew Lynn (Betty), Lynda (Richard) Pettigrew, Cheryl (Bill) Hefferman and Jill Losh; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Kitty was preceded in death by her husband Andrew; second husband Franklin; son-in-law (husband of Jill) Capt. Dan Martin and her brother, Bill Godwin.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi. Her remains will be interred after a service at CUMC in Venice, date and time to be announced. Please share a memory at: WingMortuary.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Andrew Losh Scholarship Fund at Gulf Cove Methodist Church, 1100 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte FL 33981; 941-697-1747.
