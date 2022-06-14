Cathryn E. Springer

Cathryn Eileen Springer, age 84, was called home to our Lord on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

A simple gravesite remembrance for Cathy (Kay Horne) will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 12 p.m., in her hometown of Lorain, OH at Ridge Hill Memorial Park.

Following there will be a Celebration of Cathy's life at Erie Steak and Seafood, 301 Lakeside Ave.

