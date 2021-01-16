Charles C. “Doc” Shipps
Charles C. “Doc” Shipps, age 91, of Venice, Florida, went to be with his sons Tom and Steve, who are already in heaven.
He was a builder and land developer in New Jersey before coming to Florida in 1973. A man wanting perfection at all times in all things, proven by the rows of trees planted on our Illinois farm.
He was honest, generous and as hard-working a man could be. He made friends easily, was proud of his family and loved them dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; sons, Tom, Steve, Peter and Jeff; grandchildren, David Shipps (Jackie), Candice Sams, Kristen Braun (Joseph), Zach Shipps (Sara), Jonathan Shipps (Marina), Ben Shipps (Alison), Brooke Volk (Dan), Joshua Shipps, Aubrey Shipps and Ansley Jordan; great-grandchildren Easton, Aoston, Ford, Evelyn, Judah, Rhett, Josie, Jackson and Taylor; his brother, Gordan Shipps (Marilyn); his sister, Bette Crouse; many nieces and nephews; and Karen Shipps.
He was an outstanding athlete in his youth. Doc loved God, family, his country and his wife.
Services: On Saturday, Jan. 23, there will be a gathering of friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Venice, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. To share a memory of Doc or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
