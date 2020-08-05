Charles Francis Paine
Charles Francis “Chuck” Paine, 58, of Venice, Florida, passed away suddenly Monday, July 27, 2020.
Chuck was born Feb. 15, 1962, in Long Island, New York, to Joy and Charlie Paine. The family moved to Florida in 1972, where he graduated from Venice High School, excelling in baseball and football making many lifetime friends through the years.
As time went on, Chuck became a bartender and manager at many local restaurants, including Purple’s, Bogey’s and Prime Serious Steak House, becoming a friend to all who met him, many of whom joined our family for the holidays.
Chuck enjoyed playing softball and golf, going to Florida State and Rays games and spending time with his friends and family, but there was nothing he loved more than his children, Cory and Andrew Paine. They were the sparkle in his eyes, the lights of his life.
They made him complete, and to top it off, Cory gave him a grandchild in 2018 — Sweet Benji.
Chuck’s enormous love of family was extended to Miles Federico, Marina Garcia-Estrada, Rachel McGill and Mark and Marguerite Costanza.
A man who will be missed by all and forever be remembered with a smile on his face, a bevy of sports knowledge — just an all-around great guy.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Joy Paine; father, Charles; sister Traci Paine Bartram; brother-in-law Andy Anderson; and brother Ric Paine.
He is survived by his amazing children, Cory Paine and Andrew Paine; grandson, Benji; sisters Terri (Mike) Duffey, Cindi (Andy) Anderson, Christi (Jim) Bennett and Kerri Paine (Eric Geistert); all of his nieces and nephews; his two dogs, Bailey and Scrappy; and many friends who loved him dearly.
Services: A service will be held at a later date for all friends and family.
Contributions: Chuck held the Jessica Costanzo Scholarship Fund Inc. very dear to his heart. In lieu of flowers, you can donate at JessicaCostanzoScholarshipFund.com.
Go Rays!
