Charles L. Shepherd,
Nov. 18, 1937-Nov. 13, 2019
Charles L. Shepherd, 81, of Venice, Florida, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Anita Shepherd of Venice; son, Wayne Shepherd; daughter, Michelle Shepherd; four grandchildren, Ashlee, Austin, Kierstin and Caleb, all of Venice; and a sister, Wilma Boone, and a brother, Larry Shepherd, both of Caneyville, Kentucky.
Chuck was born in Pond Mountain, Ash County, North Carolina, and moved to Venice in 1954. He served five years in the U.S. Air Force overseas in England and was a former police officer with the Venice Police Department. He loved family, fishing, hunting and playing his mandolin.
Services: Services will be held privately at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Venice in appreciation for the outstanding care and comfort they provided. A special thanks also to the VA Home Health Care Team of Port Charlotte, Florida, who cared for him at home for the last two years of his life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.