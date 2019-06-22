Charles Leonard Trieble, 92, of Venice, Florida passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
He was born Feb. 20, 1927, in Saratoga Springs, New York, to Charles and Rose (Baker) Trieble, the oldest of three children.
He finished high school early in 1945 in order to join the Navy immediately after his 18th birthday. He served during both World War II and the Korean War, and retired after 20 years both active duty and reserves. Charles graduated from Albany Business College in 1948.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Phyllis DeWein Trieble. They began their life together in Ballston Spa, New York, before moving to Needham, Massachusetts, where they raised their four children.
Charles retired from IBM after 33 years in 1989 and the couple moved to Venice. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, volunteered at the Venice Library and went on a mission trip to Brazil in 1997.
He was an avid gardener, a great cook and a sharp dresser. He will be remembered for his bright smile, great ties, hearty laugh and kind manner.
He leaves three sons, Stephen (Eileen) Trieble of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, Paul (Mary) Trieble of Harwich, Massachusetts, and Robert Trieble of Chatham, Massachusetts; and one daughter, Carol (Chuck) Sears of Medway, Massachusetts. He also leaves 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services: All are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice FL 34292.
