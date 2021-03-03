Charles Peterson
Charles “Pete” Peterson, of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at home surrounded by those who loved him. He was 84 years old.
He was born in Sarasota Hospital before Venice Hospital was built. He graduated from Venice High School in 1953 at only 16 years old, having skipped third grade.
His family moved to Venice in 1926 when his mother was 11 years old. His grandfather worked for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLE). He worked at and owned Ernie’s Body Shop for 54 years.
For many years, he volunteered to paint all the VHS football helmets. If a kid brought one in late, he would tell them he was painting it pink!
Naturally friendly and funny, Pete loved people, always asking, “Where you from?” because most people were from someplace else. He knew no stranger and was a friend to everyone.
He was devoted to his wife and daughter and loved his family and friends. He would easily tear up because he was so compassionate.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carole Totten Peterson; his daughter, Cynthia Lynn Peterson; his brother, Frank Peterson (Ashley) in Pennsylvania, and their children and grandchildren; his sisters, Joyce Faeth (Larry) in Sarasota, and Sharon Appel in Tampa, and her children and grandchildren; and his brother-in-law Roger Totten (Elaine) in Georgia, and their children and grandchildren.
Pete was predeceased by his dear son Delane Peterson, in 1972, and precious niece Carrie Peterson Wandall in 2013.
He will be forever loved and forever missed.
Services: Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory, Venice. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Remembrance donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292, memo to: Florida United Methodist Children’s Home. A lifelong devoted Methodist, Pete and brother Frank lived for two years in the Children’s Home, where he learned his work ethics and faith.
