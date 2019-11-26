Chenard, John F, “Jack”
John F. “Jack” Chenard, of Venice, Florida and Biddeford, Maine passed away on Nov. 24, 2019. He was 82.
Jack was born on Aug. 24, 1937 in Old Orchard Beach, Maine to Alfred and Alma Chenard.
After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, Jack was a teacher, athletic director and coach for 25 years. In his retirement years he enjoyed sports, such as golfing and playing cards. Jack also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include, loving wife, Nancy G. Chenard of Venice, Florida; 3 daughters, Deborah (Tom) Steenson of Lady Lake, Florida, Linda (Diane) Clukey-Chenard of Venice, FL, and Sharon (Christopher) Labonte of Saco, Maine; five grandchildren, Joshua Clukey, Amanda Dorn, Jeremy Steenson, Delanie Labonte, Danica Labonte; three great-grandchildren, Isla Dorn, Fiona Dorn, and Rowen William. Memorial Service will be held from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 29, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave, Venice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association online, act.alz.org or by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, Illinois 60601.
To share a memory of Jack or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
