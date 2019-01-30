Chilton Eugene Pitts Jr.
Chilton “C.E.” Eugene Pitts Jr. , 71, a resident of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully at home Thursday, Jan. 25, 2019.
C.E. was born March 9, 1947, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Chilton and Marie Pitts.
A 1965 graduate of Venice High School, he went on to earn a degree in Construction Engineering from the University of Florida, Gainesville, in 1969.
He worked in the early stages of reverse osmosis water systems for town and city utilities in Florida, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the Caribbean. Later, he joined Turner Construction Company in New York City, where he oversaw the construction of many landmark buildings in and around the area.
One of five children, he is survived by siblings H. Lauden Pitts, Osprey, Florida, Angelia Brady, Birmingham, Alabama, Patricia Meeker, Kilmarnock, Virginia, and Tina McCollum, Birmingham; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judi Smith.
The family is immensely grateful to his caregiver, Sandy Hall (whom he kiddingly referred to as his drill sergeant), and her husband, Ken Hall, for their kindness in caring for their brother.
C.E. will be remembered for his loyalty to friends, his enjoyment of a good joke and his generosity. He will be deeply missed.
Services: Services will be private. To share a memory or to send a condolence to the family, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
