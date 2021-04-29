Christine Accardi
Christine Accardi, 71, passed on Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 11, 1950.
She was happily married to Thomas Accardi for 51 years, and they made a life for themselves together in Venice, Florida.
Known affectionately around town as “the dancers,” Chris loved to have fun, and cherished her family and friends.
Together, Tom and Chris raised two children: Anthony Accardi, married to Stephanie Accardi, and Michelle Accardi, married to Michael Braswell. Seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive her.
She is also survived by a brother, Anthony Maggio, and sister-in-law, Liz Maggio; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Frank and Prudence Gallo and Vincent and Marianne Giardini; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.
Chris worked at the Sarasota Tax Collector's office in Venice for 32 years until she retired in 2017 and was passionate about living life to the fullest. She often joked she was busier in retirement than in her working years.
Chris had a wonderful, warm, nonjudgmental heart and welcomed all. She loved having a good time, dancing and creating happiness and comfort for others.
Chris enjoyed singing karaoke and tearing up the dance floor with Tom. She was also an incredible hostess. Her Christmas eve parties with her family and friends were a highlight that many looked forward to all year long.
Her grandchildren especially looked forward to their holiday cookie-making days. Even simple Sunday dinners felt more like parties when Chris was hosting.
She also had a penchant for adventure. So at 55, she took up the trapeze and made it look easy. She only gave it up after a shoulder injury.
She loved leading an active lifestyle and traveling with Tom. She enjoyed cruising and taking trips to Key West and Las Vegas with friends. She also looked forward to her daily activities of yoga, pilates and walking with friends.
She had an innate sense of style and class that coordinated with Tom and made everyone stop and take notice. She was always put together perfectly, from her hair to her beautiful dancing shoes.
Always loving, forgiving and encouraging, she was a friend to all. She always looked at the bright side and had a knack for knowing how to handle any difficult situation with ease.
Her daughter and granddaughters will now inherit the fabulous styles she wore, and I’m hopeful that the rest of us inherit her incredible spirit for life. May she save the last dance for us when we meet her in heaven.
Services: A celebration of life will be hosted on Thursday, May 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Venice Gardens Community Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family has chosen The Twig, supporting children in foster care in Venice, to receive donations. If you wish to donate, go to TheTwig.salsalabs.org/onlinedonation, choose "In memory of," then type in "Chris Accardi."
