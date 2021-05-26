Christy Lyn Brinton-Perz, 44, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Friday evening, May 21, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Christy was born March 14, 1977, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of Edwin and Barbara Brinton. She was a 1995 graduate of Venice High School and a graduate of Florida Southern College in Lakeland, where she graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Science.
She worked hard as a staff biologist at Mote Marine in the sea turtle program; at Ned Davis Research; at Bay Haven School as a science lab teacher; and at Grace Preschool as a teacher's aide and science teacher.
Christy loved nothing more than her family and friends and always took care of others first. She was well known for never forgetting a birthday, anniversary or any special occasion of those in her circle, and always took time to send a card or call.
Christy loved gardening, raising butterflies, turtles of all kinds and nature as a whole. She worked hard for the environment and loved teaching others to share in these passions.
Christy is survived by her parents; her husband, Chris, and two children, Colton and Caiden Perz, all of Nokomis; two brothers, Paul Brinton and wife, Trisha, along with their children, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Mark Brinton and wife, Virginia, and their children, all of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Also surviving are in-laws, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services: A gathering for Christy will be held Saturday, June 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, Florida. A service will begin for Christy at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to nonsmall cell lung cancer research through ALKpositive.org. This disease is taking far too many young people well before their time.
When you see a butterfly, please think of Christy’s beautiful soul.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.