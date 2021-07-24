Chuck Paine Jul 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A CELEBRATION OF LIFE FORCHUCK PAINEFebruary 15, 1962 - July 27, 2020{Insert photo here}Come help us Celebrate Chuck's LIFE!Saturday, July 31, 20214pm - 8pmVENICE GARDEN CIVIC CENTER406 Shamrock Blvd, VeniceEveryone please come join Chuck's family and share all your wonderful memories and stories(We know there are lots and lots!)We will provide food, water, and sodas.Otherwise BYOB.WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU ALL THERE! Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Gruters accused of sexual harassment Congressman has COVID-19 Cutting controversy: 'Dangerous' banyan tree coming down Republican: Trump trashes the truth Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Calendar
