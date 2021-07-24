A CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR

CHUCK PAINE

February 15, 1962 - July 27, 2020

{Insert photo here}

Come help us Celebrate Chuck's LIFE!

Saturday, July 31, 2021

4pm - 8pm


VENICE GARDEN CIVIC CENTER

406 Shamrock Blvd, Venice

Everyone please come join Chuck's family and share all your wonderful memories and stories

(We know there are lots and lots!)

We will provide food, water, and sodas.

Otherwise BYOB.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU ALL THERE!

Load entries