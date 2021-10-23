Clara Forsythe Shumway-Williamson went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Clara was born Aug. 31, 1931, to the late Lela Forsythe Ober and Daniel Forsythe.
Clara moved from Dawson in the early 1960s to Arlington, Virginia, where she spent many years working for the National Academy of Science. She moved to Lafayette, Indiana, in 1967 and subsequently moved to Sarasota, Florida, in 1982 with “the love of her life,” Hiram Shumway.
Clara was a member of Venice-Nokomis United Methodist Church (later renamed Bay Point) and was known as “the hat lady” because she always dressed “to the nines” with her lovely hats and outfits.
Clara was mother to the world and always showered those in her presence with love, warmth and many hugs.
Clara was walking sunshine in human form. Anyone that met her immediately fell in love with her and wanted to spend time in her presence.
We were all blessed to have her in our lives for 90 years and can only hope to carry on her legacy of love, kindness, joy and happiness.
Clara was preceded in death by her husbands, Hiram Shumway and Roy Williamson; stepfather, Boyd Ober; brothers William Forsythe and George Forsythe; sister Ruth Ann Bentz; and nephew Billy Forsythe.
Clara regarded her nieces Bonnie Bratcher, Beverly Simpson and Connie Lowe and nephews Dr. Dan Forsythe and George Forsythe as “her children.”
Clara truly treasured her adopted daughter and son, Sarah and Lee Wang, and their children, Ethan and
Lily. She is survived by sister-in-law Marge Forsythe and numerous great-nieces and -nephews, along with many friends who were always part of her family.
Services: A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 E. Field Ave., Venice, Monday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at an undetermined time in the spring of 2022 at Alverton Cemetery in Pennsylvania.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Salvation Army.
