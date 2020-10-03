Col. Vincent P. Surwilo
Colonel Vincent P. Surwilo passed away peacefully at home with family by his side Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Born in Darien, Connecticut, on Sept. 18, 1940, he was the son of the late Edward and Rosemarie Surwilo, and was married to his beloved wife, Maggie, for over 55 years.
A graduate of the University of Connecticut in 1963, earning a B.S. in Accounting, he went on to earn a master’s in business from the University of Arkansas and a master’s in counseling from Troy University.
A veteran of the Vietnam and Gulf wars, Col. Surwilo served his country for 28 years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force earning many distinguished awards, including the Bronze Star.
During his career as a contracting pricing analyst for the Department of Defense, Vince was famous among his colleagues for always negotiating the best contract deals for his beloved country.
For several years, Vince served on the board of the Venice Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
Friends and family will miss Vince’s clever wit, tremendous generosity and wise mentoring.
He leaves his children, David (Stacy) of San Diego, California, Jennifer (Laura) of Stow, Massachusetts, and Andrew (Leslie) of Allendale, New Jersey; and his four cherished grandchildren, Bianca, Dillon, Clare and Michael.
Vince also leaves his siblings, Monsignor Edward Surwilo, Sondra Pavlick and Marianne Nadriczny.
Services: Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Farley Funeral Home, Venice. A celebration of Vince’s life will be held at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery Thursday, Oct. 8, at 12:30 p.m. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Donations may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America at PVA.org or Tidewell Hospice at TidewellHospice.org.
