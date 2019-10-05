Connie J. Hooper

Memorial Service for Connie J. Hooper.

Connie was formerly of Dorchester Drive in Venice East, Venice, Florida.

Services will be held at the pavilion at the North Jetty, Nokomis, Florida, Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m.

Call 440-969-4423 for more information.

