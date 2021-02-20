Donovan

Connie Sue Donovan

Connie Sue (Fuller) Donovan, age 61, of Venice, Florida, transitioned to perfection on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Haven Hospice, Gainesville, Florida, after suffering from a ruptured cerebral aneurysm on Jan. 11.

One of eight children, she was born July 17, 1959, in Steubenville, Ohio. Connie attended Youngstown State University and worked for 30 years at UPS.

In Ohio, Connie received numerous awards and recognition for her community service working with youth. Through her many creative endeavors, she still attracted children as her ability to relate to them was uncanny.

Her contribution to “Venice Rocks” through her hundreds of painted rocks distributed throughout the community brought joy and amusement to many. Connie often included positive affirmations consistent with her effort to enhance the well-being of others.


South Venice Beach was Connie’s spiritual home, and she walked it daily for many years. She was also a loving and fun “A.C.” (Aunt Connie) to her nieces and nephews, taking them to concerts and skiing and even teaching a 12-year-old to drive a stick-shift car!

Connie leaves behind her beloved dogs, Stewie and Lanie, who are being lovingly cared for by her dear friend Chris.

Remembered warmly as a giving and loving person, Connie was “our wild child.”

Services: A celebration of life will be held at the beach in early spring.

Contributions: Donations in Connie’s memory may be given to any charity that supports the welfare of animals.

