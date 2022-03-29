Constance Louise Lebel Reynolds, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 after a long illness.
She was born on July 21, 1932 in Lewiston, Maine, the youngest child of Dr. Edmond and Georgette (Cloutier) Lebel. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1950 and from the College of New Rochelle (N.Y.) in 1954.
Connie was active in many community organizations, including College Club and St. Mary's Hospital Patronesses, and was a real estate agent for several years. She enjoyed skiing and traveling, especially to Maine beaches, Europe, and Alaska. She was an excellent golfer and was a long-time member of Martindale Country Club. An avid bridge player, she played in many bridge groups in Lewiston and Brunswick.
In 1981, she married Ronald B. Reynolds. They made their home in Lewiston-Auburn, and later moved to Florida. She is survived by her husband; daughter Susan (John) Geismar, son L. Thomas (Theresa) Raymond, daughter Martha (Timothy) Venter, son-in-law J. Christopher Turner, and step-son Michael (Jamie Morin) Reynolds; grandchildren Emily (Phillip) Murphy, Anna Neal, James and Bradley Geismar, Laurier and Helena Raymond, Taylor and Jeffrey Venter, and Spencer Reynolds; two great-grandchildren; her sister Claire Lyons; and several nieces and nephews.
Connie was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother George, and her daughter Christine. A private family celebration of life will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
