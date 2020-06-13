Craig A. Moyer
Craig A. Moyer, of Venice, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020.
A resident of Venice for 28 years, he was born in Columbia City, Indiana, in 1946. He grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he graduated from North Side High School in 1964.
Craig worked in the highway construction business for 29 years at Wayne Asphalt and Construction Company, where he eventually became president and owner until he sold the business and retired in 1991. He was an active Freemason and Shriner in Fort Wayne, and a member of the Dune Patrol.
Since retiring, Craig enjoyed being involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren and having many adventures with Gail in their RVs and aboard many cruises with friends and family.
Craig was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary (Boissenet); his mother, Thelma (Baugh); his father, Herald Moyer; his adoptive father, C.K. Stewart; and stepbrother, Kurtis Stewart.
He is survived by his wife Gail (Jackson); sons Dan Mix (Beth Ann), Jeff Moyer (Katrina) and James Moyer; stepsons Scott Gifford (Kim) and Mark Gifford (Susan); grandchildren Greg Moyer (Karlee), Andrew Moyer, Amanda Moyer, Alexandra Moyer, Becca Mix, Courtney Mix, Kailyn Gifford, Shelby Gifford, Haley Gifford, Jake Gifford, Victoria Prosser and Elizabeth Prosser; and great-grandchild Jace Moyer.
Although there is no public memorial service, the family is celebrating his life privately, and requests donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children, ShrinersHospitalsForChildren.org, be made in lieu of flowers.
Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.