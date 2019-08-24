Craig B. Richardson
An (in)famous alumnus of Grove City College, Craig B. Richardson, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, under the capable supervision of Tidewell Hospice staff, surrounded by his family and friends.
Craig (aka Dad, Bop) is survived by his mother, Joan; brothers Duncan, (Liz) and Alec; sister, Susan; former wife and friend, Kathy; sons Cam (Elizabeth), Garrett and Ben (Shannon); and granddaughters Adeline and Annawynn.
To view the full obituary, please visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.