Craig B. Richardson

An (in)famous alumnus of Grove City College, Craig B. Richardson, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, under the capable supervision of Tidewell Hospice staff, surrounded by his family and friends.

Craig (aka Dad, Bop) is survived by his mother, Joan; brothers Duncan, (Liz) and Alec; sister, Susan; former wife and friend, Kathy; sons Cam (Elizabeth), Garrett and Ben (Shannon); and granddaughters Adeline and Annawynn.

To view the full obituary, please visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.

