Craig O. Crumbacher, 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. He was born on March 1, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio to Frederick and Nathalie (Owens) Crumbacher.
Craig graduated from Shaw High School in 1964 and attended Kent State University before joining the Air Force. He was in the Air Force for 4 years and worked as military police for SAC. After his military time, Craig relocated to Sarasota, Florida and worked for the Sarasota Herald Tribune until retirement as Journeyman Pressman in 1997. He married his loving wife of 38 years Lois Anderson Donelan in 1984. Craig was a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter 7052 and Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church. He had a great love of music and his family shared that if he didn't go into the newspaper business, he should have been a DJ and radio host. Craig also enjoyed cooking and grilling for his family and photography with his wife Lois. He is predeceased by his parents Frederick and Nathalie Crumbacher and stepson Brian Donelan.
Craig is survived by his wife Lois Crumbacher, son Jason Crumbacher, daughter Jessica Crumbacher, and stepson Michael Donelan, grandchildren Avery, Olivia, Lili Crumbacher, and Zachary and Hannah Donelan, sister Sharen Lewis, nephew Mike Lewis, and many friends and family.
A visitation will be held from 4PM-7PM at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, FL, on January 4, 2023. A funeral mass will take place at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church, 310 Sarasota St, Venice, FL 34285, on January 5, 2023, at 10AM. A graveside service and military presentation will be held on Friday January 6, 2023, at 1PM at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Rd, Venice, Florida 34293.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Shriner's Hospital for Children. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.